Compensation paid to Nagayalanka families

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday handed over compensation to the tune of ₹5.04 crore to 157 families which parted with 280 acres land for the proposed Missile Test Launch Facility project in Nagayalanka mandal of Krishna district.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has already issued Stage I clearance, enabling the Ministry of Defence to use forest land for the project. The DRDO earlier deposited ₹42 crore with the State government to facilitate payment of compensation to the eligible families and afforestation.

Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer P. Udaya Bhaskar and Nagayalanka Mandal Revenue Officer Mr. Naradamuni handed over the compensation to the families.

“The stretch of 280 acres in the island of Gullalamoda proposed for the missile test launch facility project is owned by the government as it falls in the category of ‘panchayat forest’ in the village. The listed 157 families have been enjoying the land for several years and thus they are entitled to compensation,” said Mr. Udaya Bhaskar.

The State government fixed the compensation at ₹1.8 lakh per acre following several rounds of talks with the villagers.

Mr. Buddha Prasad said: “The credit for obtaining necessary clearances from the Central government for the defence project goes to DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy, who has been monitoring the Nagayalanka project.”