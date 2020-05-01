Commodities centres to deliver essentials at doorstep in red zones

In order to cater to the needs of people living in the red zones across the city, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) have established four Essential Commodities Centres for the supply of essential goods.

Minister Velampalli Srinivas and Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh inaugurated the centres on Friday.

The centres which will be supplied with goods by M-Mart (Group Bazaar) will deliver groceries, vegetables, meat and health care items at the doorstep of the citizens upon receiving orders through phone.

The centres are located in Vidyadharapuram, Kedareswara Pet, Krishnalanka and Machavaram.

In a release, VMC officials stated that entire operations at the centres and deliveries would be closely monitored.

Orders can be placed by contacting the persons concerned through the following numbers.

Vidyadharapuram 9492449928, 9494221577, 9491231577, Kedareswara Pet 9492877668, 9492129788, 9441696022, Krishnalanka 9493593199, 9491622936, 9492375751 and Machavaram 9491975756, 9490375756, 9491575701.