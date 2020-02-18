Committee to study functioning of UDAs

The State government constituted a committee comprising the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) as the chairman, director of Town and Country Planning as a member convenor and a representative of Panchayat Raj Department as a member to study the existing jurisdiction of Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) and their re-organisation and functioning of the newly-created UDAs.

According to G.O. Rt. 97 issued by Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) J. Syamala Rao, the government received many proposals for the extension of jurisdiction of existing UDAs and the staff requirement in a recent review meeting chaired by Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. It was then decided to form the above committee.

The committee is mandated to suggest optimum jurisdiction of UDAs, examine its feasibility and its staffing patterns and recommend a mechanism for strengthening the UDAs and look into other related issues. The CDMA was instructed to take necessary action.