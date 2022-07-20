Vijayawada

Committee stages dharna seeking rollback of UAPA

Sirisha, wife of slain Maoist leader RK, participating in a dharna demanding the abolition of UAPA, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Sirisha, wife of slain Maoist leader RK, participating in a dharna demanding the abolition of UAPA, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Members of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Raddu Porata Committee staged a dharna on Tuesday, demanding that the government scrap the legislation which they alleged was often used to harass ‘rights activists’.

The protesters alleged that the State government was trying to muzzle the voice of civil rights activists, who were questioning the high-handedness of the police and violations of the law.

They raised slogans demanding that the government abolish UAPA and save democracy.

Sirisha, wife of slain Maoist RK, and activists of various civil rights organisations participated in the dharna.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Vijayawada
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2022 4:09:01 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/committee-stages-dharna-seeking-rollback-of-uapa/article65658676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY