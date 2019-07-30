Vijayawada

Committed to foolproof implementation of RTE Act: CM

more-in

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the government was committed to foolproof implementation of the Right to Education Act (RTE) as it would play a crucial role in improving the literacy rate.

He observed that Andhra Pradesh had 33% illiterates which was far higher than the national figure.

Speaking on the A.P. School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bill in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Jagan said the commission would be headed by a retired judge of the High Court and have experts from across the country as members.

He stated that high fees beyond the reach of the common people was a major problem which the government was trying to solve.

The previous government did not clear the bills under mid-day meal scheme for eight months, he pointed out and warned that private schools violating the rules repeatedly would be closed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 5:10:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/committed-to-foolproof-implementation-of-rte-act-cm/article28752519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY