Committed to foolproof implementation of RTE Act: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the government was committed to foolproof implementation of the Right to Education Act (RTE) as it would play a crucial role in improving the literacy rate.
He observed that Andhra Pradesh had 33% illiterates which was far higher than the national figure.
Speaking on the A.P. School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bill in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Jagan said the commission would be headed by a retired judge of the High Court and have experts from across the country as members.
He stated that high fees beyond the reach of the common people was a major problem which the government was trying to solve.
The previous government did not clear the bills under mid-day meal scheme for eight months, he pointed out and warned that private schools violating the rules repeatedly would be closed.
