Commissioner emphasises regular clean-up of canals in Vijayawada

Published - August 02, 2024 09:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Commissioner uses drones to spray mosquito repellant oil in hard-to-reach areas, following CM’s call for modern methods.

The Hindu Bureau

VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra inspecting the Budameru rivulet in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra instructed officials to spray mosquito repellant oil by using drones in areas where workers cannot reach, to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

This comes after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had recently stressed the need for corporations to adopt modern methods to control mosquito larvae in canals.

After inspecting the Budameru rivulet in Ramakrishnapuram on Thursday, the Commissioner said greenery has to be increased and waste has to be removed continuously to prevent its build-up, which then provides breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.

This will reduce pollution and increase oxygen levels, which will improve public health, the Commissioner said, instructing the officials concerned to use machines to remove waste from all the three canals in the city — Ryves, Bandar and Eluru.

