‘Come and experience Lepakshi Vaibhavam’

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority CEO and AP Tourism Development Corporation MD Praveen Kumar and Anantapur district Collector Gandham Chandrudu said Lepakshi Vaibhavam 2020 celebrating the heritage of Lepakshi and other places in Anantapur district is going to be organised in a grand scale on March 7 and 8. They invited people from across the State to visit the festival and experience the spirit of Lepakshi.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday Mr. Praveen Kumar said that the festival is being organised as part of promoting the state’s attractions at the national level.

He said about 2 lakh people are expected to take part in the festival activity and arrangement are being made accordingly.

Mr. Praveen Kumar said that the government has sanctioned ₹ 1 crore for the festival as part of the destination promotion programme.

Carnival ambience

Mr. Chandrudu said that elaborate arrangements have been made in and around Lepakshi for the festival.

He said that the festival will feature a large-scale carnival parade with artistes, bullock-cart race, traditional sword fight, puppetry, stick fight and others unique to the region.

Also, the event will offer the cuisines of Rayalaseema at the food festival and handicrafts will be displayed in special stalls by local artisans.

He said in 2018 the theme of the festival was culture and art and now it is heritage. About arrangements in view of the outbreak of COVID-19, Mr. Praveen Kumar said that proper precautionary measures would be taken by the departments concerned.

The festival will be hosted at the APRBC Boys School in Lepakshi.