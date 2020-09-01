Collector reaches out to maths teacher

VIJAYAWADA

01 September 2020 08:41 IST

The maths teacher lost his job as a part-time teacher due to the pandemic and had resorted to selling footwear to make ends meet.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz met the mathematics teacher-turned-street vendor T. Venkateswara Rao at BRTS Road in the city a day after The Hindu published a report highlighting the plight of Mr. Rao.

Mr. Imtiaz, along with officials, on Monday reached out to Mr. Rao who was selling footwear on BRTS Road near Padavalarevu as part of his new daily routine.

According to a release, Mr. Imtiaz offered a contract job and a loan facility to set up a better business and asked Mr. Rao to choose one of it. Mr. Rao will meet Mr. Imtiaz at his office on Tuesday for further proceedings.

