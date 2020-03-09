Vijayawada

Collector notifies VMC ward reservations

21 wards are reserved for BCs and 19 for women general

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has notified the reservations of wards in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) for the upcoming local body elections.

The municipal ward 47 has been reserved for general STs and wards 7, 24 and 35 are reserved for SC women and wards 5, 49 and 55 are reserved for SC general category candidates.

Similarly, wards 1, 46, 48, 57, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63 and 64 are reserved for BC women and wards 6, 18, 27, 29, 36, 41, 50, 51, 52, 54 and 56 are reserved for BC general candidates.

The wards 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 31, 34, 38, 42, 44, 45 and 58 are reserved for general women candidates.

The remaining wards 4, 12, 13, 14, 17, 20, 22, 23, 28, 30, 32, 33, 37, 39, 40, 43 and 53 are unreserved.

On the whole, 21 wards are reserved for BCs, 19 for women general, six for SCs and one ward has been reserved for STs. 17 seats are unreserved.

Comments
