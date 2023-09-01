Collector inspects door-to-door voter survey in Vijayawada

September 01, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that a transparent voter list is being prepared after thorough verification of the changes in the electoral rolls.

Mr. Dilli Rao along with officials inspected the door-to-door voter survey taken up by booth-level officers as part of the Special Summary Revision 2024 in the Vijayawada Central constituency., on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said as per the data available so far 16.67 lakh voters were there in the seven constituencies of the NTR district and between July 21 and August 21 BLOs conducted door-to-door surveys in the district.

He said 1.60 lakh voters who died or permanently migrated were identified in the district between January 2022 and August 2023.

He said each election retaining officer should verify at least 1,000 voters, special officers should verify at least 500 voters in their respective constituencies.

The door-to-door survey will be completed by September 7 and the report will be submitted to the Election Commission of India, he said.