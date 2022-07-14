Collector inaugurates I&PR office in Vijayawada

Event coincides with 100 days of NTR district

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao inaugurated the office of District Information and Public Relations officer on the premises of the State Guest House in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said that the event coincided with the completion of 100 days for the new district (NTR) carved out of Krishna and it was a good sign of development.

He said I&PR department played a key role in development of the State by bridging the gap between the public and government.

District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar, I&PR Additional Director L. Swarna Latha, Joint Directors P. Kiran Kumar, T. Kasturibai, DIPRO U. Surendranath, DPRO S.V. Mohan Rao, publicity assistant V.V. Prasad and others were present.