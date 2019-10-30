Co-op. bank CEO in ACB net

The officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Krishna District Cooperative Central (KDCC) Bank CEO N. Ranga Babu when he was accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh, on Tuesday.

The official allegedly demanded the amount from Kosuri Lakshmi Nancharaiah for issuing orders for printing diaries and calenders worth ₹7.58 lakh. He was caught while accepting the bribe at his office at Machilipatnam. He would be produced before the ACB Court in Vijayawada, said ACB Additional Superintendent of Police S. Saikrishna.