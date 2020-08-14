CM to take part in I-Day celebrations in Vijayawada

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the State-level Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in the city on Saturday.
At 12 other districts, Ministers, including a Deputy Chief Minister, will unfurl the tricolour flag and receive the guard of honour. The Department of General Administration has issued orders listing the Ministers selected to take part in the celebrations.
Ministers Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao will hoist the flag in Srikakulam, Velampalli Srinivasa Rao in Vizianagaram, K. Kannababu in Visakhapatnam, Dharmana Krishna Das in East Godavari and Perni Venkataramaiah in West Godavari will hoist the flag. In Guntur, Minister Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju will hoist the flag. Viswarupu Pinipe in Prakasam, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in Nellore, P. Anil Kumar in Kurnool, A. Suresh in Kadapa, Botcha Satyanarayana in Anantapur and Mekapati Goutham Reddy in Chittoor district will unfurl the flag.
Meanwhile, DGP D. Gautam Sawang inspected the IGMC Stadium the venue for State-level celebrations. He witnessed a dress rehearsal of the guard of honour parade and other activities. The DGP also inspected the security arrangements.
