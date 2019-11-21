CM moots ‘concept cities’ to promote IT and ITeS sectors

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to provide technological backup to the village and ward secretariats.

Addressing a review meeting of the IT, Electronics and Communications Department, he stressed the importance of the village and ward secretariats in eliminating corruption, and observed that it would not be possible without the requisite technological backup.

The Chief Minister mooted the setting up of “concept cities” in a radius of 10 square km in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur for promotion of IT and IT-enabled Services sectors.

He said it was strange that the former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, was speaking about industrial promotion and Ease-of-Doing Business by being oblivious to the fact that industrial incentives worth ₹4,000 crore sanctioned by the TDP government were still pending.

Minister for IT and Industries and Commerce Mekatpati Goutham Reddy and other officials were present.