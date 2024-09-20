ADVERTISEMENT

CM launches A.P. Sand Management System 

Published - September 20, 2024 09:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A.P. Sand Management System launched by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for efficient and cost-effective sand supply

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the online sand management system at the Secretariat on Thursday (September 19, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday (September 19, 2024) launched the A.P. Sand Management System (APSMS) and an online portal thereof. The system is in pursuit of the Government’s Free Sand Policy released on July 8, 2024, where sand is sought to be supplied to consumers by only charging the cost of operations, statutory levies and taxes.

According to an official release, the APSMS helps in improving the effectiveness of the above policy by providing end-to-end digital solutions to the consumers, from the booking of sand till its delivery.

The portal facilitates ease of booking sand online and helps streamline the operations through designated delivery slots, issuing of e-permits/way-bills, transportation at minimum cost, and strengthening vigilance mechanisms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

online

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US