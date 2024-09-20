CM launches A.P. Sand Management System 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday (September 19, 2024) launched the A.P. Sand Management System (APSMS) and an online portal thereof. The system is in pursuit of the Government’s Free Sand Policy released on July 8, 2024, where sand is sought to be supplied to consumers by only charging the cost of operations, statutory levies and taxes.

According to an official release, the APSMS helps in improving the effectiveness of the above policy by providing end-to-end digital solutions to the consumers, from the booking of sand till its delivery.

The portal facilitates ease of booking sand online and helps streamline the operations through designated delivery slots, issuing of e-permits/way-bills, transportation at minimum cost, and strengthening vigilance mechanisms.