CM Jagan should suspend MLA Karunakar Reddy, says BJP leader Sunil Deodhar

BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs in-charge Sunil Deodhar demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should take action against MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for appealing to Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu for the release of Viplava Rachayitala Sangham member Varavara Rao.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Mr. Deodhar said while Mr. Jagan posted photos of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Karunakar Reddy wrote a letter to Mr. Naidu seeking his intervention for the release of Mr. Rao.

Mr. Deodhar referred to Mr. Rao as a 'hardcore Naxalite' involved in planning the assassination of the PM.

He said Mr. Jagan should “give up his double standards” and apologise to the public for what his party MLA did. He also questioned whether Mr. Jagan knew of the matter.

Mr. Varavara Rao was arrested by Maharashtra police on the charge that he is involved in the Elgar Parishad - Bhima Koregaon case along with some other human right activists.