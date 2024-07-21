CM grants ₹5 crore for development of Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has recently sanctioned ₹5 crore for the development of Bara Shaheed Dargah in the SPS Nellore district. On the occasion of Rottela Panduga, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy lauded the CM for allocating funds from the state government.

Taking part in the five-day festival on July 20, he said: “Last year, I had wished Chandrababu Naidu to become CM of the state, and it came true. This year, I wish for the successful implementation of Super Six welfare schemes and more people will benefit from the State’s government policies. Mr. Naidu also believes that Rottela Panduga’s wishes will be fulfilled.”

Lakhs of devotees visit Bara Shaheed Dargah in SPS Nellore district every year to exchange rotis with some wishes in their minds. About 10 lakh devotees have attended the festival during the first four days of the festival this year. Though the festival is celebrated for only five years, pilgrims from all over the world keep visiting the dargah until this month-end.

Despite huge crowds, the premises of the dargah were well maintained by Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) staff and temporarily hired sanitation workers. Cars and auto-rickshaws were not allowed towards Dargamitta. Bikes and scooters were also stopped at a one-kilometre radius of the dargah. Heavy rush was seen at the stalls surrounding the Dargah premises.

Rottela Panduga Festival Committee President Sk Khadar Basha said, “These stalls were auctioned at ₹1.56 crore and the amount will go directly to AP State Wakf Board as the dargah and its attached properties are under its management. The NMC has spent ₹3.5 crore on all the necessary arrangements for the five days of the festival.”

Nellore District Collector O Anand visited the dargah and supervised the surroundings from the control rooms. He inspected the bathing ghats, toilets and other facilities at Dargah.

Earlier, NMC Additional Commissioner S. Sarmada also visited the facilities such as water supply, sanitation management, toilets, reception centre, CC cameras, parking and bath showers in the ghat area.