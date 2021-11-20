CM expresses shock over MLC’s sudden demise

VIJAYAWADA:

The Chief Minister said Karimunnisa belonged to the Muslim Minority community in Vijayawada and was a leader with enormous talent

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock and grief at the sudden demise of his party MLC Mohammed Karimunnisa. The late MLC, who had attended the Council session on November 19 morning, died of a heart attack in the night.

In a statement on November 20, the Chief Minister said Karimunnisa belonged to the Muslim Minority community in Vijayawada and was a leader with enormous talent. She grew from the stature of a Corporator to a Member of the Legislative Council due to her leadership qualities. He conveyed his profound grief to the bereaved family members.

