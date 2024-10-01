CM directs officials to resolve technical issues in paying compensation to flood victim

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the officials to take immediate steps to pay compensation to flood and heavy rain victims who have not received compensation so far.

At a review meeting late on Monday (September 30, 2024) night, Mr. Naidu said that the remaining 3% of victims, who have not yet received compensation due to technical issues, should also be compensated after resolving the issues. Resolve all technical issues and ensure that compensation is provided to everyone, he said emphasizing that no one should be left dissatisfied. No eligible individual should be left out from receiving the compensation, he said.

Earlier, the officials informed the Chief Minister that ₹588.59 crores have already been transferred to the bank accounts of the victims through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, out of the ₹602 crore allocated for compensation. This aid includes ₹301 crores specifically earmarked for farmers who suffered crop losses, while the remaining amount is being distributed to those whose homes, shops, and properties were damaged in the floods.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 97% of the beneficiaries have received the compensation. However, 22,185 victims are yet to receive compensation due to various technical issues, such as Aadhaar details not being linked with bank accounts, incorrect or inactive accounts, and mismatched account information. These errors have prevented the successful transfer of funds.

Responding to it, Mr. Naidu instructed officials to ensure the resolution of these technical problems as swiftly as possible. “Every eligible person must receive their due compensation without delay. No one should be left dissatisfied or excluded from this relief effort,” said the Chief Minister.

Ministers Narayana, Anagani Satya Prasad, and officials from various departments participated in the review meeting.

