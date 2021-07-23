‘CM committed to uplift of weaker sections’

Adviser (Public Affiars) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy speaking at a meeting of A.P. Development and Intellectual Forum at Tadepalli on Thursday.

GUNTUR

23 July 2021 07:59 IST

He urges intellectuals to support govt. in its mission

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has committed himself to the uplift of the weaker sections, while bringing in revolutionary reforms in society, irrespective of caste, creed and region, according to Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

He was addressing a meeting to mark the launch of the Andhra Pradesh Intellectual and Development Forum, a conglomeration of academicians, retired administrators and leaders in various walks of life.

“The Chief Minister wants to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach people directly. We urge the intellectuals and people to extend their support to our mission and ensure that the fruits of good governance reach the people,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Stating that the government had created 1.30 lakh jobs in one year, he accused the opposition parties of launching a vicious campaign aimed at mud slinging.

“We appeal to the intellectual community to be on guard against such malicious campaigns,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Former AU professor and member of the Andhra Pradesh Regulatory Commission Vijay Prakash said that the bottom-up model of governance being followed in the State would ensure that the fruits of development reached directly the beneficiaries.