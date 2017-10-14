Vijayawada

‘Close corporate college hostels’

The police taking members of various students organisations into custody after they staged a dharna protesting against the suicide of Intermediate student Bhargava Reddy, near Vijayawada, on Friday.

The police taking members of various students organisations into custody after they staged a dharna protesting against the suicide of Intermediate student Bhargava Reddy, near Vijayawada, on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

The Congress has demanded that the State government should shut down the hostels of corporate colleges in the State.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) official spokesperson Kolanukonda Sivaji said that students with a lot of future were committing suicide in these corporate colleges.

Some parents were taking loans at high rates of interest to educate their wards in corporate colleges, but the students were succumbing to the high pressure being put on them, he alleged.

Students studying in two particular corporate colleges were resorting to suicide, Mr. Sivaji alleged. Though the situation was grave the State government was not responding, he said.

Asking Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to intervene, Mr. Sivaji demanded that the hostels of these two corporate colleges should be closed immediately.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 1:25:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/close-corporate-college-hostels/article19856846.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY