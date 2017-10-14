‘Close corporate college hostels’

The Congress has demanded that the State government should shut down the hostels of corporate colleges in the State.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) official spokesperson Kolanukonda Sivaji said that students with a lot of future were committing suicide in these corporate colleges.

Some parents were taking loans at high rates of interest to educate their wards in corporate colleges, but the students were succumbing to the high pressure being put on them, he alleged.

Students studying in two particular corporate colleges were resorting to suicide, Mr. Sivaji alleged. Though the situation was grave the State government was not responding, he said.

Asking Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to intervene, Mr. Sivaji demanded that the hostels of these two corporate colleges should be closed immediately.