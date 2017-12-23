Vijayawada

Cleanliness need of the hour, says Collector

Collector B. Lakshmikantham participating in Atma Gourava Deeksha Manava Haram at Gollapudi on Friday.

Attends Atma Gourava Deeksha as part of ODF programme

Krishna Collector B. Lakshmikantham stressed the need for people to maintain cleanliness of their surroundings and personal hygiene to avoid diseases.

Participating in the 21-day Atma Gourava Deeksha as part of the Open Defecation Free (ODF) programme at Gollapudi here on Friday, Mr. Lakshmikantham said the objective of the drive was to motivate the public to use Individual Sanitary Latrines (ISLs) and thereby ensure a clean environment.

He pointed out that Krishna district was declared as ODF on October 2 and a concerted effort was required to keep that distinction and acquire ODF Plus status.

Mr. Lakshmikantham emphasised the importance of raising greenery in urban and rural areas alike and involving the youth in that exercise.

A significant step that the administration took to keep the environs clean was the establishment of solid waste management centres in villages.

Gollapudi sarpanch S. Venkateswaramma, Rural Water Supply superintending engineer Srinivasa Rao, MPP V. Jaganmohan Rao, MPDO K. Anuradha and tahsildar Ravindra were present.

