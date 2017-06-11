Vijayawada

Classes from July 19 at VIT-AP Inavolu campus

Vellore Institute of Technology’s (VIT) B.Tech, M.Tech (software engineering) and PhD classes would begin on July 19 at its campus in Inavolu near the Secretariat in Guntur district.

VIT-Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Vice-President Sekar Viswanathan said it in his presentation during the CRDA review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, according to an official release.

A total of 13 classrooms, three computer centres, a machine shop, an electronics lab, a mathematics lab and a physics lab would be available to the students. Besides, the campus would have a fully air-conditioned and automated library. Free Wi-fi would be given to students, faculty and staff and Wi-fi enabled buses would be operated for hostellers from their Guntur apartment-hostels to the campus, the press release said.

VIT-AP has collaborated with Rochester Institute of Technology in curriculum-planning and establishment of laboratories. A concept called ‘Engineering Clinics’ is introduced to give hands-on engineering experience to students through Project Based Learning (PBL).

Representatives of the industry have been involved in framing the curriculum, which is being benchmarked against world-class universities such as Purdue University.

