Civil supplies wing told to explore green alternatives

The Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited has been asked to take the green route and explore the use of environmentally-friendly biodegradable packaging materials like paper and cloth for financial and operational feasibility.

The Group of Ministers’ Committee constituted to suggest ways for supply of quality rice in packed form under the Public Distribution System (PDS), has asked the department to shift to the alternatives for packaging material.

The committee also wants the department to re-collect the poly propylene (PP) bags from the beneficiaries and arrange for reverse logistics of these bags for recycling as a measure to curtail environmental damage.

Quality rice

At its first meeting on August 20, the committee discussed supply of rice with improved quality at the doorstep of the beneficiaries in tamper-proof packets through village or ward volunteers.

It has been decided that for every 100 kg of rice supplied by the department to the rice millers, the latter will provide 92.5 kg of rice in the packet sizes of 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg and 20 kg bags.

The Civil Supplies Corporation will supply the packaging material and will bear the transportation charges from the godown to the rice mill and from the rice mill to the mandal or village level stock points.

The miller will be allowed to retain the by-product to cover its charges of grading, packaging, loading and unloading but they will have to return the gunny bags to the corporation.

It has been made clear to the rice millers that they will have to deliver only Swarna and equivalent variety of rice to the corporation without mixing other varieties under custom-milled rice.

Incentives

The Group of Ministers, at their meetings, focussed on key issues such as negotiations with the rice millers on charges/incentives to be paid to them for supplying improved quality or product, to finalise the packaging machinery and the material to be used for bags.

The incentives will be paid also to recommend appropriate measures to encourage small and medium rice mills to install sorting machines that can sort rice according to the colour differences of granular materials in raw rice like stone, bad rice, half-husked rice, etc, and participate in the government’s new programme.