Civil societies plan protest against proposed tax hike

Proposed hike in property tax will add a burden of ₹5,000 crore on the people, says CPI (M) leader Ch. Babu Rao.

Vijayawada

07 October 2020 10:00 IST

‘Rallies will be taken out across the State for ten days, beginning October 10’

CPI(M) leader and Urban Civil Societies Union (Pattana Poura Sanghala Samakya) convenor Ch. Babu Rao has said the State government is preparing to increase the taxes being levied on the property owners in Urban Local Bodies, imposing an overall burden of about ₹5,000 crore on the public.

In a protest to the decision, the union would organise protests and rallies across the State for tens days from October 10, he said while addressing the media in the city on Tuesday.

He said that the Central and State governments were getting ready to revise property tax, water tax, drainage tax and user charges based on the property registration value and building value and the State government has issued a circular regarding the same on August 24.

User charges

“Even if 1% of the property value is levied as tax, there would be a manifold increase in the overall tax to be paid by property owners,” said Mr. Babu Rao, adding that several civic bodies have already levied user charges on garbage collection across the State.

The CPI (M) leader called upon the public to resist any hike in taxes by the local civic bodies.