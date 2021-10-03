Civil services exam rankers felicitated by energy secretary

VIJAYAWADA:

Energy secretary N. Srikant felicitated Jagathsai and Vasanth, sons of R. Bheemeswara Rao, an assistant engineer in the eastern power DISCOM, who secured 32nd and 170th ranks in the Civil Services examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

On the occasion, Mr. Srikant said the youngsters' achievement was an inspiration for all and insisted that parents' attitude and behavior play a major role in nurturing children and motivating them in taking the right path. "It is a commendable feat and encourages the youth to reach for higher goals", he observed.

"With this, I hope the employees of the power sector will make their children dream big and strive to achieve", Mr. Srikant added.

AP-Genco MD B. Sreedhar, AP-Transco Joint MD K. Venkateswara Rao, Director (grid and transmission) K. Praveen Kumar and CMDs of DISCOMs H. Haranatha Rao and J. Padma Janardhana Reddy congratulated the siblings on their accomplishment.