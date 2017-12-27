Civic body yearns for Pushkaram funds

More than a year after the Krishna Pushkaram-2016, the civic body is still waiting for the sanction of about ₹91 crore against the expenditure it incurred.

Mayor Koneru Sridhar on Tuesday met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana and Principal Secretary Karikal Valaven at the Secretariat and gave representation seeking ₹73.22 crore towards the development work and ₹17.69 crore towards payment of beneficiary contribution for families relocated from the ghat areas to the houses under the JNNURM scheme.

Additional posts

Mr. Sridhar also met Health, Medical and Family Welfare department Principal Secretary Poonam Malakondiah and sought the sanction of additional posts for assistant health officers. He said two of the assistant health officers were ayurvedic doctors and were unable to meet the needs of the health wing.

He asked her to ensure that the vacant post of the chief medical officer of health was filled with an efficient officer as soon as possible.