Vijayawada

City students shine in JEE Mains exam

more-in

Three of them score above 98%

A student B.V.N.S. Hemanth of Sri Srinivasa’s Graviity IIT/JEE coaching institute, Vijayawada, secured 99.84% marks in JEE Mains-2020 examinations. Another student, K. Sai Deepika of Sarada Educational Institutions, in the city, scored 98.45% marks in JEE Mains.

Similarly, P. Sarayu of Srinivasa’s Graviity got 96.3% marks, and S.R.K.S. Sri Harshini (got 98.06%), C. Venkat Sasidhar (97.50), K. Eshwar (97.56) and B. Hemanth Sai of Sarada institute got 96.89% marks in the JEE Mains examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Srinivasa’s Graviity chairman Paruchuri Srinivasa Rao and director Neelima said out of 90 students appeared for the examinations, 60 students passed with good marks.

Sarada institute managing director Y. Sarada Devi said 350 students, of the college, scored high marks in JEE Mains.

The director, institute advisor E.S.R.K. Prasad and other staff congratulated the students on scoring good percentage.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 1:35:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/city-students-shine-in-jee-mains-exam/article30603014.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY