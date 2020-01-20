City students shine in JEE Mains exam

A student B.V.N.S. Hemanth of Sri Srinivasa’s Graviity IIT/JEE coaching institute, Vijayawada, secured 99.84% marks in JEE Mains-2020 examinations. Another student, K. Sai Deepika of Sarada Educational Institutions, in the city, scored 98.45% marks in JEE Mains.

Similarly, P. Sarayu of Srinivasa’s Graviity got 96.3% marks, and S.R.K.S. Sri Harshini (got 98.06%), C. Venkat Sasidhar (97.50), K. Eshwar (97.56) and B. Hemanth Sai of Sarada institute got 96.89% marks in the JEE Mains examinations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Srinivasa’s Graviity chairman Paruchuri Srinivasa Rao and director Neelima said out of 90 students appeared for the examinations, 60 students passed with good marks.

Sarada institute managing director Y. Sarada Devi said 350 students, of the college, scored high marks in JEE Mains.

The director, institute advisor E.S.R.K. Prasad and other staff congratulated the students on scoring good percentage.