Vijayawada

City Mayor post reserved for women

The city Mayor post has been reserved for women (general) for the municipal elections.

As per the State Election Commission, the municipal corporation whose number of wards was enhanced to 64 municipal wards from 59 recently has 19 wards reserved for general women. As many as 21 wards are reserved for BCs (10 women and 11 general) and six wards are reserved for SCs (3 women and 3 general). One ward has been reserved for STs (general). In all, 32 seats (50%) are reserved for women and 17 are unreserved.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2020 12:55:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/city-mayor-post-reserved-for-women/article31012239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY