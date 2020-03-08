City Mayor post reserved for women

The city Mayor post has been reserved for women (general) for the municipal elections.

As per the State Election Commission, the municipal corporation whose number of wards was enhanced to 64 municipal wards from 59 recently has 19 wards reserved for general women. As many as 21 wards are reserved for BCs (10 women and 11 general) and six wards are reserved for SCs (3 women and 3 general). One ward has been reserved for STs (general). In all, 32 seats (50%) are reserved for women and 17 are unreserved.