City hotel rings in Christmas festivities

Almost a month ahead of Christmas, elaborate planning begins to roll out the festival with all its traditional features intact.

Cake-mixing is a ritual that rings in festivities of the season. Hotel Fortune Murali Park in the city, in tune with its annual tradition, created a platform for Christmas revellers to gather for the fun activity of cake-mixing on Wednesday.

Home baked cakes, muffins, tarts, chocolates and other goodies are essential components of Christmas.

At the hotel, a crowd in a circular form, poured in a myriad dry fruits and nuts in wine leaving it to soak in the goodness that would fill the Christmas cake and plum cakes that would be made out of it. “This soaked mix will be allowed to settle for 30 days before it takes shape of plum pudding and plum cakes that would be served with wine to the festival revellers,” said R. Pavan Kumar, deputy sales manager of the hotel.

“We want a large number of people to visit our hotel during the festival time and savour this special cake,” said sales manager Shaik Jeelani.