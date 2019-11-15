City hospital sets Guinness record

City’s Ramesh Hospitals has set a Guinness World Record by having 1,020 cardiac surgery patients at once at a function hall near the city on Thursday as part of an initiative to create awareness and give hope to people suffering from heart ailments.

People who underwent open-heart surgery, heart bypass, valve surgery and congenital heart surgery gathered upon the invitation of the hospital.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Rishi Nath later presented a certificate of the record of ‘the largest gathering of cardiac surgery patients’ to hospitals managing director and chief cardiologist P. Ramesh Babu. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramesh Babu said Children’s Day has been chosen for the attempt so as to highlight the prevalence of heart diseases among children and also to share with people at large that timely interventions undertaken in children with congenital heart disease not only save lives, but also will help them lead near-normal lives.