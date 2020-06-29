Chinese funds deposited into PM CARES on day of clash, says A.P Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath

VIJAYAWADA

29 June 2020 07:53 IST

All the funds donated by various Chinese companies were deposited into the PM Cares fund by “some strange coincidence” the very day their military force and Indian Army had a scuffle in the Galwan heights, observed Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S. Sailajanath.

He said there appeared to be no guidelines for accepting donations to the PM Cares fund, donations for which were being accepted in individual capacity by PM Narendra Modi.

A company that was 38% Chinese, donated ₹100 crore and other Chinese companies also donated crores of rupees to the fund and the same was being “diverted” to fight COVID-19 in India. “The Congress Party questions the principles behind this,” Dr Sailajanath said.

Mr Modi went to China nine times, four times when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and five times after he became Prime Minister, the Congress leader pointed out .

He said if India kept accepting donations from Chinese companies how could it give a fitting answer to the attack by it.