Children of NCLP schools celebrate Deepavali

Special puja and distribution of sweets mark the occasion

Students of National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Krishna district, celebrated Deepavali festival by following the COVID-19 protocol. They distributed sweets and exchanged Deepavali greetings.

More than 500 child labourers and children of nomads, migrated families, semi-orphans, broken and disturbed families are studying in 16 NCLP schools, also known as Special Training Centres (STC), in the district.

The students lit the earthen lamps, decorated with flowers and celebrated the festival at the NCLP Office in the city on Friday. They performed puja and prayed the god to relieve the people of COVID and other evils and give them good health, wealth and prosperity.

“The students specially painted the earthen lamps and pots with colourful material and celebrated the festival. NCLP is also imparting vocational training for the students in various courses including interior decoration, embroidery, pottery and other courses,” said Project Director D. Anjaneya Reddy.

NCLP district coordinator B. Prasanna said that masks, sanitisers and gloves were distributed to the students on the occasion. Sanitiser kits would be distributed to the schools, which would be delivered at their homes, she said.

Children’s Day

The students also celebrated Children’s Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and recalled the services of the first Prime Minister of India to the nation.