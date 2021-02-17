Children flock to Kanaka Durga temple on Vasanta Panchami

Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam, was adorned in the attire of Goddess Saraswati as part of Vasanta Panchami celebrations on Monday.
Priests performed Saraswati mantra havanam and offered special prayers in the evening. They blessed the students appearing for the examinations at Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam on the temple premises.
The temple authorities gave a pen, a photo of Kanaka Durga and prasadam to each student. The temple witnessed good turnout of students. Students and their parents began pouring in at the temple from the early hours of the day to obtain sacred threads that were kept in front of the deity.
The temples wore a festive look as ‘Saraswati Homam’, ‘Sahasra Kumkum’ and ‘Pushparchana’ rituals were performed.
‘Aksharabhyasam’
A mass aksharabhyasam prtogramme was organised at the Sri Trisakthi Peetam, the Maha Kali temple near Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS),
Parents came with their children to take part in aksharabhyasam as performing the ritual on the auspicious ‘Vasanta Panchami’ day is considered as the best day to begin studies for children. The children sat on the lap of their fathers and other relatives. They were made to write alphabets.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath