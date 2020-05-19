Vijayawada

Childline distributes groceries to poor families

An NGO, Childline, involved in rescuing and rehabilitating children in the district, distributed groceries to the poor families who were suffering during the lockdown period, on Tuesday.

Childline director B. Koteswara Rao, city coordinator A. Ramesh and centre in-charge B. Nagaraju supplied essentials to the needy children residing at Gunadala, Ajitsingh Nagar, Krishnalanka, Christurajupuram and other locations in the city.

Organisation team members, Swaroopa Rani and Prabhakar said that rice oil, pulses and other material have been distributed to the poor.

