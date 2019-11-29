Child rights panel chief condemns corporal punishment

Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights G. Hymavathi has taken a serious view of the corporal punishment given to two children in a primary school at Kadiri in Anantapur district.

In a statement, she said school is a place where children should be moulded into responsible citizens of tomorrow with a great deal of care and affection. But teachers who tied the hands and feet of two children to benches in the classroom because they were ‘making mischief’ needed awareness on this sensitive issue, she said.

Me. Hymavathi spoke to the District Collector and Municipal Commissioner of Anantapur and asked them to initiate both criminal and departmental action against the teacher responsible. She said teachers should extend their support to attempts to create a child-friendly society.