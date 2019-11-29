Vijayawada

Child rights panel chief condemns corporal punishment

Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights G. Hymavathi

Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights G. Hymavathi   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

more-in

Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights G. Hymavathi has taken a serious view of the corporal punishment given to two children in a primary school at Kadiri in Anantapur district.

In a statement, she said school is a place where children should be moulded into responsible citizens of tomorrow with a great deal of care and affection. But teachers who tied the hands and feet of two children to benches in the classroom because they were ‘making mischief’ needed awareness on this sensitive issue, she said.

Me. Hymavathi spoke to the District Collector and Municipal Commissioner of Anantapur and asked them to initiate both criminal and departmental action against the teacher responsible. She said teachers should extend their support to attempts to create a child-friendly society.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 9:51:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/child-rights-panel-chief-condemns-corporal-punishment/article30113382.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY