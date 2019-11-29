Child rights panel chief condemns corporal punishment

Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights G. Hymavathi has taken a serious view of the corporal punishment given to two children in a primary school at Kadiri in Anantapur district.
In a statement, she said school is a place where children should be moulded into responsible citizens of tomorrow with a great deal of care and affection. But teachers who tied the hands and feet of two children to benches in the classroom because they were ‘making mischief’ needed awareness on this sensitive issue, she said.
Me. Hymavathi spoke to the District Collector and Municipal Commissioner of Anantapur and asked them to initiate both criminal and departmental action against the teacher responsible. She said teachers should extend their support to attempts to create a child-friendly society.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.