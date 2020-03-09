Change should first occur among men: Collector

Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz on Sunday said there was a need to translate the slogans of ‘gender equality’ and ‘women empowerment’ into a reality.

Addressing a meeting organised in connection with International Women’s Day celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Mr. Imtiaz said though it was often claimed that women were in the forefront in all fields, the reality was far from it.

Citing an example, he said 50 % reservations were being implemented for women in politics, but in most cases, their spouses called the shots. “This needs to change and the change should first occur among men,” he said, stressing that each one should do some soul-searching to “see where is the actual problem”.

Defining the multiple roles of women, he said men should contribute their mite to enable women to become fully empowered as ‘equal partners’.

‘Download Disha App’

Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha pointed to the fact that in Indian tradition, women were considered to be the embodiment of great virtue and wisdom. With changing times, they had adopted new roles by bringing to the fore their innate talent, she said. “But we have a long way to go as far as gender discrimination is concerned,” she admitted and added that the government was giving top priority to women’s welfare and security in the State. Disha Bill was a step in this direction, she said, advising women and girls to download the Disha App, designed for their safety.

District Rural Development Agency Project Director Srinivasulu, District Manager of Civil Supplies department Rajyalakshmi, Integrated Child Development Scheme Project Director Uma Devi, District Minority Welfare Officer Razia Sultana, MEPMA PD Prakash Rao and representatives of NGOs participated.

At a Women’s Day celebrations organised by the Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, the Collector said a fusion of talent and discipline were a surefire recipe for success.

The event was jointly organised by the Women Empowerment Cell of the college, Comprehensive Rural Development and Welfare Association and Pinakini Youth Welfare Association.

Women achievers from various walks of life were given ‘Lady Legend Inspiration’ awards.

Medical camp

Women employees and girl students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), conducted an awareness programme on COVID-19 to mark the occasion.

Addressing a medical and health camp, Dr. Ch. V. Padmaja said there was no need to panic about the virus as precautions like frequent hand-washing and a few other cautions could keep the virus at bay.

Doctors Dharma Teja and Satyavathi and other staff also gave tips to the participants on personal hygiene.

Human chain

Members of the Amaravati Women’s Joint Action Committee (JAC), observed the day by staging a protest near Dharna Chowk in Gandhinagar.

They formed a human chain and raised slogans against the government’s decentralisation plans.