Change in the mindset important to end discrimination against women: NTR district Collector

November 26, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Dilli Rao urges everyone to contribute to building a discrimination-free society

Nellore Sravani

Women participating in the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, at Gollapudi in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Gender discrimination is a hindrance to women’s development, and bringing about a change in the people’s mindset is as important as implementing laws to protect women says NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Flagging off a rally from Gollappudi near Vijayawada on November 25 (Saturday), coinciding with the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Collector said everyone should contribute to building a discrimination-free society. “Child marriages are happening in villages despite achieving some success in bringing awareness among people about its ill effects through awareness programmes at educational institutions,” he said.

The Collector said there would be a change in society only when the literacy rate among girls rises. He added that the government is taking all steps to empower women and pave the way for a discrimination-free society.

