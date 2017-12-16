Vijayawada

‘Chandranna Christmas kanukalu’ from Dec. 20

Minister for Civil Supplies Prathipati Pulla Rao on Saturday announced the distribution of Chandranna Christmas and Chandranna Sankranthi kanukalu to BPL families from December 20 and January 1 respectively.

He also stated that new ration cards would be given during the upcoming Janmabhoomi programme and announced a five-day special drive for delivering ration at the doorstep of those whose biometric parameters cannot be recorded.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Saturday, Mr. Pulla Rao said the Christmas and Sankranthi gifts would be given to about 1.44 crore card-holders. The Christmas gifts would be given away through fair-price shops from December 20 to 26. Sankranti gifts would also be given to those who took Ramzan gifts.

