Chandragiri residents receive Sankranti goodies on Jagan’s birthday

Over 25,000 frontline warriors given clothes, sweets, calendar

TUDA Chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy chose the occasion of the birthday of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to distribute the goodies meant for Sankranti to people in Chandragiri constituency.

Mr. Reddy on Tuesday started the process of giving away gift bags containing clothes, ‘Tirumala Laddu’, calendar and sweet box to 25,000 persons, mostly comprising frontline warriors, government servants and party workers. vAs many as 780 sanitary workers, 505 Anganwadi teachers, 315 health assistants, 729 teachers, 510 Sanghamitras, 1,880 village secretariat staff, 4,200 volunteers, employees, Panchayat and Mandal level officers, police personnel will be getting the dole.

The value of the dole is collectively pegged at ₹5.20 crore. “This year, Sankranti came much earlier in our constituency as it is timed with the birthday of our Chief Minister,” he said. The process will go on for ten days.