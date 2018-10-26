Chandrababu Naidu continues his jibes at Centre

more-in

Continuing his tirade, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the Centre was deliberately trying to hamper the development of the State. The attitude was a “result of bad leadership.” The recent developments, including the collapse of institutions like the CBI, proved it beyond doubt, he told the Collectors’ conference here on Thursday.

Making veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said a “hollowness in leadership” at the Centre was evident with the recent developments. The Modi government, instead of strengthening and streamlining the institutions, was weakening and abusing them to suit its needs, and was taking “impulsive decisions” in clear violation of rules. If institutions were tampered with, future generations would be affected, he said.

Mr. Naidu said the leadership should be able to achieve the set goals and results.

The Central government was creating hurdles in the endeavour to build Amaravati as smart city. Neither the funds spent on Polavaram project were released. Notwithstanding the non-cooperation, it was Andhra Pradesh alone that could achieve progress on many spheres including the Swachh Bharat, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF). “It is a result of good leadership.”

The Centre was using agencies such as the Income Tax (TI) to intimidate and armtwist those who raised voice against it. Every alternate day there was an IT raid in the State for demanding implementation of the Reorganisation Act. “But we are not afraid of such tactics.”

In addition, Mr. Modi was giving preferential treatment to Telangana. The Central government did not accord either the Special Category Status (SCS) or gave the special package. It even took back the funds released under the backward districts under the Special Development Assistance (SDA). But the Centre released funds to Telangana with an eye on the elections there, he said.