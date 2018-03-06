‘Centre should grant SCS and fulfil all promises’

Reflecting the change in the State government’s stand on the Special Category Status (SCS), Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan’s speech on the first day of the Budget session on Monday focussed on expediting the resolution of all provisions incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act and the assurances made in relation to it including the SCS.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Assembly and the Council , the Governor said the government had made untiring efforts during the last three years and nine months to get all issues implemented. “My government will leave no stone unturned to get them resolved favourably,” he said. “The government would not rest till its dream of emerging as a power to reckon with in the Asia-Pacific region was realised.”

TDP’s contention

The remarks assume significance in the wake of the Telugu Desam Party’s fight in Parliament for implementation of the Act in letter and spirit. The government contends that injustice has been meted out to A.P. in the Union Budget 2018. It was also apparent that the government wants to focus on the SCS now putting on the backburner the Special Assistance Measure (SAM) or special package as it is commonly called and the Governor’s address reflected it.

The Governor said the Centre must fulfil commitments like the SCS, bridge the resource gap and complete the Polavaram project as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. It must also fulfil promises of formation of a railway zone, greenfield crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex and financial assistance to Amaravati (the new capital city).

There was no mention of the special package in the 58-page speech. Mr. Narasimhan, in his speech in 2017 Budget session, had said, “In fact, but for the name everything that would have accrued to the State under the SCS would be available under the Special Assistance. My government wants this special assistance to be accorded legal sanction. My government will achieve legal sanction to the special assistance.”

Development

The Governor said the development journey so far was not easy and it was only due to the determination, self-respect and self-confidence that the State had become role model in certain areas. The vision of the government was to build a happy, inclusive and an innovative society.

Hailing the “astute leadership” of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, “who converted every crisis into an opportunity”, the Governor said the government could accomplish a growth rate of 11.31% averaged for three years as against India’s growth rate of 6.97% for the same period.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao and Council Chairman N. Md. Farooq were present.