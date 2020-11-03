Centre should bear entire cost of Polavaram project, says A.P. govt.

Team from State puts forth its demand at PPA meet

A team of Water Resources Department of Andhra Pradesh (AP), led by its Special Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das pushed for the Central government's sanction of the Polavaram project's entire revised cost of approximately ₹55,657 crore, at the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Mr. Das insisted that it was the Centre's responsibility to complete the project as per the AP Reorganisation Act by giving it funds at 2017-18 price level (not at the rates that prevailed in 2013-14), while pointing out that the Central Water Commission and the PPA itself have approved the revised cost of the project which has been accorded the national project status. He argued that the drinking water supply should be considered as part of the project as has been practice in such projects, for which guidelines were laid down by Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS).

Nod for fund release

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Finance (MoF) has agreed to release nearly ₹2,235 crore towards the reimbursement of a part of the expenditure incurred by the A.P. government on the project. It MoF has sent a communication to that effect to the MoJS requesting it to get the process done by the PPA.