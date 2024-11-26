Centre must issue a statement on Adani scam in Parliament, demands CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has demanded that the Centre make an official statement in the Parliament regarding the “corrupt practices of Adani Group”.

“The illusion of clean governance under the Modi government was shattered by the Adani scam,” B.V. Raghavulu alleged, accusing former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of behaving like a “clever thief” and highlighting that the deal would burden the State’s people by ₹1 lakh crore.

They pointed out that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), when in the opposition, had criticised the deal, but now chose to remain silent. The deal involved corruption to the quantum of ₹2,029 crore. ₹1,757 crore of which allegedly went to Mr. Jagan, as alleged by the U.S. Department of Justice. The government should release documents explaining the deal and why electricity, which costs ₹1.99 per unit, is being bought at ₹2.49. They also wanted the cancellation of the deal.

The CPI(M) leaders also criticised the Central government for arresting political leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren in minor cases while avoiding any investigation into Mr. Jagan. The ED and CBI should investigate the Adani deal and take necessary action. Why did Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, despite knowing about the huge scam, remain silent, they wondered, urging both Mr. Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to end their silence and take action against Mr. Jagan.

CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao strongly opposed amendments to the Waqf Act, stating that the Central government was trying to undermine the independent status of Waqf boards by placing BJP-friendly individuals in charge. He called on TDP and JSP to join the fight against the “undemocratic move” in Parliament.