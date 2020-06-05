Vijayawada

Centre grants ₹412 cr.to protect Godavari

Ultimate aim is to develop water grid at Dowlewaram: MP

The National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has granted ₹416.29 crore to protect the River Godavari from untreated water at Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat told The Hindu on Friday that Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has approved the proposal worth ₹416.29 crore to keep the river clean without letting the untreated water into it in the city.

“The ministry approved the proposal based on the recommendations by the Delhi Technological University (DTU),” he added.

Last year, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) titled ‘Augmentation/improving sewage system including construction of STPs and Intercept and Diversion (I&D) facilities to ensure no untreated water is released into Godavari river at Rajamahendravaram,’ to the NRCD.

In its appraisal, the DTU observed that the proposed project components were essential in order to prevent pollution of the Godavari which is not only a holy river but also a drinking water source for many towns in East and West Godavari districts.

Ambitious plans

Mr. Bharat said the first phase of the project includes construction of three sewage treatment plants (STPs), upgradation of the existing STP, construction of I&D structures and laying of outfall drains and pumping station.

Priority would be given to the catchments which discharge into the river near Rajamahendravaram. In Phase II, catchments which discharge into the Godavari downstream of Rajamahendravaram would be the priority.

“The NRCD will fund the entire project cost. The project will play a pivotal role in achieving the target of developing the water grid at Dowleswaram Barrage,” Mr. Bharat said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 11:02:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/centre-grants-412-crto-protect-godavari/article31761366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY