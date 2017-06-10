Vijayawada

Central official visits One Stop Centre

Ministry of Women and Child Welfare Deputy Secretary V.S. Yadav verifying the records at a One Stop Centre in Vijayawada on Friday.

Krishna district Project Director says 1,015 cases are referred to the centre

Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, Deputy Secretary, V.S. Yadav, on Friday visited the One Stop Centre, aimed at providing medical aid and shelter for domestic violence and rape victims.

The Central government has established the centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts to help the victims of sexual harassment, assault, acid attack and domestic violence in January, last year. Officials of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department are monitoring the functioning of the centres in the State.

Mr. Yadav, along with Assistant Director, WD&CW Krishna Jyothi and Krishna district Project Director K. Krishna Kumari, inspected the centre and interacted with the staff. He visited the counselling room, video conference hall, restroom and other facilities in the centre.

Ms. Krishna Kumari explained that 1,015 cases were referred to the centre through the WD&CW and the Police Departments and the District Legal Service Authority. Necessary legal and psychological counselling was provided and medical assistance was being extended to the victims, she said.

The Assistant Director said some women, who need protection, were referred to NGO homes. District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar said many girls, subjected to child abuse were referred to One Stop Centre, and were shifted to shelter homes after counselling.

Visit to other centres

The Deputy Secretary will visit the One Stop Centres in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram on June 12 and enquire about the facilities. He will submit a report to the Centre on the functioning of the centres.

