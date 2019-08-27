Vijayawada

CCVA lit up by arangetram

Bhartanatyam performance by Dipsikha at The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada Amaravati in Vijayawada on Monday.

Bhartanatyam performance by Dipsikha at The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada Amaravati in Vijayawada on Monday.  

more-in

Bharatnatyam maestro Dipshika lit the stage with her arangetram at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on Monday.

She began her performance with Vinayaka Kautvam (Gambhira Nata raga – Aditala) followed by Jatiswara (Kalyani raga set to Rupaka tala) and closed it with Gurusattkaram, honouring the gurus, Sahadev and Sheela.

Felicitation

Chimpiraiah, Director of Malaxmi Group, Subhakar Medasani, president, A.P. Society for Preservation of Buddhist Heritage and Jitendra Babu, Director, Deccan Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute, felicitated the dancer with a shawl and a memento.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2019 12:51:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/ccva-lit-up-by-arangetram/article29266369.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY