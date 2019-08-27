CCVA lit up by arangetram

Bharatnatyam maestro Dipshika lit the stage with her arangetram at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) on Monday.

She began her performance with Vinayaka Kautvam (Gambhira Nata raga – Aditala) followed by Jatiswara (Kalyani raga set to Rupaka tala) and closed it with Gurusattkaram, honouring the gurus, Sahadev and Sheela.

Felicitation

Chimpiraiah, Director of Malaxmi Group, Subhakar Medasani, president, A.P. Society for Preservation of Buddhist Heritage and Jitendra Babu, Director, Deccan Archaeological and Cultural Research Institute, felicitated the dancer with a shawl and a memento.