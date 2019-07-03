CCS funds: RTC union calls for stir on July 5

Leaders of the APSRTC’s Employees Union (EU) have called for a day-long hunger strike on July 5 in support of their demand for release of ₹364 crore ‘diverted’ from the employees’ Credit Cooperative Society (CCS).

State EU leaders Y.V. Rao, P. Damodar Rao, P. Subramanyam Raju, G. V. Narasaiah and others said the management had ‘diverted’ CCS funds of ₹351 crore due to which the staff were unable to get loans and their applications were kept in pending since last 175 days. They demanded that the management release the amount immediately by adding the interest component of ₹13 crore. They said dharnas would be also staged at all depots across the State.

Journalists’ pass

The RTC management, meanwhile, has introduced an online mode of issuing concessional bus pass to the media personnel.

In a statement on Tuesday, RTC Vice-Chairman and MD N.V. Surendra Babu, said a login provision on the portal www.misapsrtcpass.in will be provided to the designated State and district-level authorities of the I & PR Department to furnish information of the accredited media personnel eligible for the concessional pass.