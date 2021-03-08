Candlelight rallies taken out on eve of Women’s Day

VIJAYAWADA

08 March 2021 07:18 IST

Governor extends greetings, says women playing vital role in country’s development

Thousands of women took out candlelight rallies on the eve of International Women’s Day (March 8) on Sunday at several places in Krishna and West Godavari districts.

Women employees, police, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (GMSKs), students, anganwadi staff, ANMs, and doctors participated in the celebrations.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his greetings to women on the occasion. He said that women were playing a vital role in the development of the country.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu participated in the rally at PWD Grounds.

Balloons released

He released balloons and pigeons into the air. Representatives of various NGOs, women and child rights organisations took part.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu participated in the candlelight rally at Gudivada and other places, and greeted the women on the occasion. Rallies were also taken out at Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Avanigadda, Nandigama, and Jaggaiahpet in the district.

In West Godavari district, in-charge Collector Himanshu Shukla and Additional Joint Collector Tej Bharat flagged off the rally in Eluru.

RDO Panabaka Rachana, District Education Officer C.V. Renuka, District Medical and Health Officer V. Sunanda, Women Development and Child Welfare Department Project Director K. Vijaya Kumari, and District Child Protection Officer Ch. Surya Chakraveni were among those who participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the in-charge Collector said women were serving in various sectors on a par with men.

Health camp

Doctors of various hospitals organised free health camps for women and conducted awareness programmes on various ailments.